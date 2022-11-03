Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 283,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.