Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
