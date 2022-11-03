Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXJ remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

