Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NXJ remained flat at $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.80.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
