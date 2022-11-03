Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 170,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,113. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

