Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 170,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,113. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
