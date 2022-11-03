Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JPT remained flat at $17.73 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.