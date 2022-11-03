Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

JPS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.75. 11,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

