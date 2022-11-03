Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JSD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,311. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.