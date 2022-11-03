NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.61. 584,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,021,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.48. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

