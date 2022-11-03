NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $332.44 Million

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $50.41 or 0.00249601 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $332.44 million and $18,409.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008067 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023053 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.08083723 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,821.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.