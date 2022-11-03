O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 97,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth $50,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.