ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

