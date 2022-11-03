OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 6,967 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.03% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 250,964 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

