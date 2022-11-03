OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,033.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $33.48.

