OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 161,383 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 161,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 136.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 99,041 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 85,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWH opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.