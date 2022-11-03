OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) by 499.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMGF. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,348,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of EMGF stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

