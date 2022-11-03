OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

