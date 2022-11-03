OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
FALN opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.