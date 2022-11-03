OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.