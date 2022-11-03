OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 83,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $31.17.

