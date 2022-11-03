OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 124,159 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57.
