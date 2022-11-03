OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 383,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,524 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

