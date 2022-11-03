OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 5,586 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS:JEMA opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

