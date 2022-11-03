OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.05% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF by 369.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

InfraCap MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMZA opened at $32.73 on Thursday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

InfraCap MLP ETF Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

