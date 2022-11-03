Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Shares Up 0.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.80 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 49.35 ($0.57). 551,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 429,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.25 ($0.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Old Mutual from GBX 83 ($0.96) to GBX 63 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Old Mutual Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00.

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

Old Mutual Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 775.11%.

(Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

