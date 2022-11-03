OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.79. The company has a market cap of $295.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

