ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

OGS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.93. 346,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $221,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

