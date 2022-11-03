OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

