OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.
OneMain has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
OneMain Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
