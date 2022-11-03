OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OSPN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 369,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 171,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.