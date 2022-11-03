OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
OneSpan Stock Performance
OSPN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 369,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.