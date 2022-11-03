Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.47 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $198.64 million and $18.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.69 or 0.07595063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00089269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

