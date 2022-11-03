OpenBlox (OBX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,927.00

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $119,927.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

