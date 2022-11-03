Oppenheimer Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $50.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

