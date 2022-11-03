Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $68.85 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.85 million and $19.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,251.46 or 1.00006730 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09779483 USD and is up 5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $7,761,913.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

