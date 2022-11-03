Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 75061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

In related news, Director Robert Wares acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,545,618 shares in the company, valued at C$11,949,141.58. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 983,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,265.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

