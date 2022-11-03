Osmosis (OSMO) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Osmosis has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market cap of $429.28 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

