Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR opened at $1.95 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

