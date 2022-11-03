Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
OXBR opened at $1.95 on Monday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.