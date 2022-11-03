Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Oxen has a market cap of $13.04 million and $184,916.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,251.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00305000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00119294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00740473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00574465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00232297 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,550,862 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.