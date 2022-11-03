Oxen Market Cap Reaches $12.97 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $186,721.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00302118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00118587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00737417 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00573363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00231523 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,548,267 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

