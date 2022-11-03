Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $13.00 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $156,005.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,294.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00305749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00123587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00739762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.00583564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00234029 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,555,078 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

