Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

