Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 479 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,925,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,250 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 450,006 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,299,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,616,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 263,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,207,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.