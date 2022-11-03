Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after buying an additional 920,600 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

