Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 2,264 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

