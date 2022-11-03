Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 58 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $483.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

