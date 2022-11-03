Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 584 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,845. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

