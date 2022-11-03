Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 74 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.27. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $4,329,785. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

