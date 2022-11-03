Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.57

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,986 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

