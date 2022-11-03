PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 30th

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of PACW opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

