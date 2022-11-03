Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PARA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of PARA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. 929,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,638. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

