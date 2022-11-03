Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PARA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 1,193,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,692,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.