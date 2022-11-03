PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $430,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,861. The company has a market capitalization of $900.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $81.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $140.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

