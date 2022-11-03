Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 77,473 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,473 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Block by 42.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 37.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

SQ opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $36,890,038.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,890,038.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock worth $23,360,013 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

